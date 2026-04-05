Alexei Toropchenko News: Could slip into part-time role
Toropchenko's point drought reached 10 games in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.
Toropchenko was scratched Friday in Anaheim, which suggests his hold on a fourth-line role could be weakening. The 26-year-old has played most of the season in that spot, but he has just one assist over 18 outings since the Olympic break. For the season, he's produced a mere eight points with 62 shots on net, 117 hits, 53 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 59 appearances. Otto Stenberg could be added to the lineup for some rookie potential, while Oskar Sundqvist or Nathan Walker could draw in for defensive skill and toughness if head coach Jim Montgomery wants a different look in the bottom six.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexei Toropchenko See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 789 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights196 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Game 7 Best Bets: Expert Picks & Blues vs. Jets Analysis338 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 18March 18, 2025
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Down to Single DigitsMarch 10, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexei Toropchenko See More