Alexei Toropchenko headshot

Alexei Toropchenko News: Could slip into part-time role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Toropchenko's point drought reached 10 games in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Toropchenko was scratched Friday in Anaheim, which suggests his hold on a fourth-line role could be weakening. The 26-year-old has played most of the season in that spot, but he has just one assist over 18 outings since the Olympic break. For the season, he's produced a mere eight points with 62 shots on net, 117 hits, 53 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 59 appearances. Otto Stenberg could be added to the lineup for some rookie potential, while Oskar Sundqvist or Nathan Walker could draw in for defensive skill and toughness if head coach Jim Montgomery wants a different look in the bottom six.

Alexei Toropchenko
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexei Toropchenko See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexei Toropchenko See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 7
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
89 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
196 days ago
NHL Game 7 Best Bets: Expert Picks & Blues vs. Jets Analysis
NHL
NHL Game 7 Best Bets: Expert Picks & Blues vs. Jets Analysis
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
338 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 18
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 18
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
March 18, 2025
Frozen Fantasy: Down to Single Digits
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Down to Single Digits
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
March 10, 2025