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Alexei Toropchenko News: Finds twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Toropchenko scored a goal, put two shots on net and dished out four hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Toropchenko ended his 20-game goal drought Saturday to level the score at two goals apiece early in the second period. With the twine finder, he now has four goals, nine points, 66 shots on net, 126 hits and 55 blocked shots through 62 games this season. The 26-year-old winger has provided the Blues' bottom six with solid defensive stats this season. He'll look to get back on track offensively across St. Louis' remaining three games in an effort to make a lasting impression ahead of the second year of his two-year, $5 million contract extension that he signed in January of 2026.

Alexei Toropchenko
St. Louis Blues
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