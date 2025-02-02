Alexei Toropchenko News: Hands out assist in win

Toropchenko logged an assist in Sunday's 2-1 win over Utah.

Toropchenko helped out on an Alexandre Texier tally in the first period. The assist ended a seven-game dry spell for Toropchenko, though he has just four helpers over 28 contests since the start of December. The 25-year-old is now at eight points, 49 shots on net, 117 hits and a minus-1 rating through 51 appearances, a major step back from his 21-point campaign in 2023-24. He remains firmly in a bottom-six role with virtually no power-play time, so he's not a particularly strong player for fantasy rosters.