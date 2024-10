Toropchenko signed a one-year, $1.7 million contract with St. Louis on Tuesday.

Toropchenko is playing in the final season of his two-year, $2.5 million deal. He has one assist, seven shots on goal, eight blocked shots and 18 hits through seven outings this season. The 25-year-old forward notched 14 goals and 21 points across 82 regular-season appearances in 2023-24.