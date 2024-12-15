Alexei Toropchenko News: Moves up, earns helper

Toropchenko posted an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Toropchenko had gone 13 games without a point entering Sunday. Rather than scratching the winger, head coach Jim Montgomery moved him to the second line, and Toropchenko responded by setting up Jordan Kyrou's second-period tally. Dylan Holloway moved to the third line, but Toropchenko's playing style is typically better suited to bottom-six usage, so expect more lineup shuffling in the near future. Toropchenko has five points, 32 shots on net, 60 hits, 23 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 30 outings this season, and it's unlikely he'll score enough to be a factor in most fantasy formats.