Alexei Toropchenko News: One of each in win

Toropchenko scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Toropchenko wasted no time in putting a 50-game goal drought to rest Friday, scoring just 2:37 into this contest. He also helped out on a Zachary Bolduc tally in the third period for the second multi-point effort on Toropchenko's ledger this season. The 25-year-old winger is up to two goals, 10 assists, 67 shots on net, 154 hits, 21 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 62 appearances. Much of his lack of offense can be chalked up to bad luck -- he's shooting just 3.0 percent, which is rough for even a fourth-liner.