Alexei Toropchenko News: Picks up assist in loss

Toropchenko notched an assist in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Toropchenko has two assists over his last seven outings while primarily playing on the fourth line in that span. The 25-year-old has not been a steady source of offense this season, producing six points, 35 shots on net, 77 hits, 26 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 36 outings. Toropchenko has held his place in the lineup well and doesn't appear to be at risk of losing playing time to Mathieu Joseph.