Alexei Toropchenko News: Picks up assist Tuesday

Toropchenko logged an assist, four hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Utah.

Toropchenko ended his 10-game point drought with the helper. He had 38 hits, 11 shots on net and a minus-6 rating during the slump. The 25-year-old winger concludes the regular season with 18 points, 90 shots on net, 223 hits, 53 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 80 appearances. Toropchenko will remain in contention for fourth-line minutes heading into the postseason.