Alexei Toropchenko News: Rare two-point game

Toropchenko had two assists Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

The line of Toropchenko, Radek Faksa and Nathan Walker were on fire Saturday, delivering two goals and three assists and accounting for almost all of the Blues' regulation points. Toropchenko now has one goal, three assists, 18 shots, 11 PIM and 34 hits in 16 appearances this season. He and his linemates are better known for their checking effectiveness than their offense.