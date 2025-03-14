Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Alexei Toropchenko headshot

Alexei Toropchenko News: Scores in loss Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Toropchenko scored a goal, took three shots on goal and recorded three hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

Toropchenko isn't known for his scoring ablity, but the 25-year-old Russian winger has found the back of the net in two of the Blues' last three games. That said, he's potted just three goals throughout the campaign, so Toropchenko shouldn't be a popular pick in most fantasy slates going forward, even if he does bring decent physicality numbers to the table thanks to his 161 hits and 41 blocked shots.

Alexei Toropchenko
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now