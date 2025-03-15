Alexei Toropchenko News: Stays warm with helper

Toropchenko notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Toropchenko's offense has come alive in March with two goals and three assists over seven games this month. It's unlikely to be sustained since he remains in a fourth-line role at even strength, but his physicality makes him a streaming option in fantasy when the puck is bouncing his way. Overall, the 25-year-old winger has three goals, 11 assists, 73 shots on net, 164 hits, 42 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 65 appearances.