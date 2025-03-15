Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexei Toropchenko headshot

Alexei Toropchenko News: Stays warm with helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Toropchenko notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Toropchenko's offense has come alive in March with two goals and three assists over seven games this month. It's unlikely to be sustained since he remains in a fourth-line role at even strength, but his physicality makes him a streaming option in fantasy when the puck is bouncing his way. Overall, the 25-year-old winger has three goals, 11 assists, 73 shots on net, 164 hits, 42 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 65 appearances.

Alexei Toropchenko
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now