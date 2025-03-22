Alexei Toropchenko News: Two points in Saturday's win

Toropchenko scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Chicago.

Toropchenko posted his first game-winner of the season and the second of his career. The 25-year-old winger has stepped up his offensive contributions in March, scoring three goals and eight points over the last 10 games -- he had just one goal and nine points in the 59 appearances beforehand. After another five hits Saturday, Toropchenko is up to 181 on the season as he looks to crack 200 for the first time.