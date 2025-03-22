Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexei Toropchenko headshot

Alexei Toropchenko News: Two points in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 6:43pm

Toropchenko scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Chicago.

Toropchenko posted his first game-winner of the season and the second of his career. The 25-year-old winger has stepped up his offensive contributions in March, scoring three goals and eight points over the last 10 games -- he had just one goal and nine points in the 59 appearances beforehand. After another five hits Saturday, Toropchenko is up to 181 on the season as he looks to crack 200 for the first time.

Alexei Toropchenko
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now