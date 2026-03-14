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Alexis Cournoyer News: Shuts out Harvard

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Cournoyer posted a 16-save shutout in Cornell University's 4-0 win over Harvard University on Saturday.

This was Cournoyer's first shutout in his NCAA career. While he hasn't racked up shutouts, he has a stellar 17-8-0 record with a 1.93 GAA and a .919 save percentage over 25 starts this season. The Canadiens prospect has looked good but will still need more development time beyond this season.

Alexis Cournoyer
Montreal Canadiens
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