Alexis Gendron News: Involved in minor-league swap

Gendron and Massimo Rizzo were traded to the Bruins from the Flyers on Friday in exchange for Brett Harrison and Jackson Edward.

Gendron hasn't yet made his NHL debut, but he'll get a change of scenery in the AHL as part of a deal that exclusively involves minor leaguers. Across 47 appearances with Lehigh Valley this year, Gendron has recorded 10 goals, 12 assists, 44 PIM and a minus-10 rating.