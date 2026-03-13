Alexis Lafreniere News: Another multi-point effort

Lafreniere recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

Lafreniere has been scorching of late, recording four multi-point performances in his last five contests and playing a big role in the Rangers' recent turnaround. The 24-year-old winger has six goals and 11 total points over the Rangers' last six games, a span in which he's also posted 16 shots and a plus-6 rating.