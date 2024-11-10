Alexis Lafreniere News: Deals assist in Saturday's win

Lafreniere recorded an assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

The helper was Lafreniere's first point in three games. The Rangers have kept their top-six winger pairs together while switching centers, so Lafreniere has played alongside Mika Zibanejad in recent contests. Lafreniere is up to 11 points, 22 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-2 rating over 13 outings this season, providing steady offense and a little grit for fantasy managers.