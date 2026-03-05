Alexis Lafreniere headshot

Alexis Lafreniere News: Eight points in last six games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Lafreniere scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-2 win over Toronto on Thursday.

Lafreniere's goal, which stood as the winner, gave the Rangers their first regulation win at home since a 3-2 win against the Blues on Nov. 24. That's a span of 19 games. Lafreniere has four points (one goal, three assists) in his last two games and eight points (four goals, four assists) in his last six (13 shots). He has disappointed fantasy managers this season, and at 24, he may be who is going to be. Use him if you can carry a playmaking winger on a 50-point pace.

Alexis Lafreniere
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexis Lafreniere See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexis Lafreniere See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
11 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
34 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
41 days ago