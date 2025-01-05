Alexis Lafreniere News: Ends dry spell with assist

Lafreniere logged an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

The helper ended an eight-game point drought for Lafreniere, who has been limited to just two assists over his last 13 contests. The 23-year-old winger is still seeing top-line usage -- it's not like any other Ranger forward has stepped up to take his place recently. Lafreniere has a decent 22 points with 91 shots on net, 53 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 39 outings this season. It's enough to keep him rostered in fantasy, but he's by no means a must-start player in standard formats.