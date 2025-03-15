Alexis Lafreniere News: Ends goal drought Saturday

Lafreniere scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Lafreniere ended a 14-game goal drought, which started Feb. 5 versus the Bruins. This was also his first multi-point effort since Jan. 21 against the Senators. The 23-year-old winger was limited to five assists during his scoring slump, but he remains in a top-six role for the Rangers. Overall, he's at 15 goals, 38 points, 136 shots on net, 99 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-14 rating over 67 outings this season. With about a month to go in the campaign, Lafreniere looks likely to miss the 50-point mark for the fourth time in his five-year career barring a late surge of offense.