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Alexis Lafreniere News: Hits 20 goal mark for second time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Lafreniere scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-3 loss to Columbus on Thursday.

Lafreniere's goal was his 20th of the season; it's the second time in his career that he has hit that mark. He has delivered 18 points, including 10 goals, in 14 games since Jan. 31. Lafreniere has 47 points in 69 games overall. The winger has teased us with his talent before. He's just 24 years of age, so there's still a chance for him to develop into the point-per-game player he was projected to be on draft day in 2020.

Alexis Lafreniere
New York Rangers
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