Alexis Lafreniere News: Lights lamp twice in OT loss

Lafreniere scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars.

Both goals came in the first period as the Rangers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but their leaky defense once again let them down. Lafreniere snapped a 13-game goal drought with the performance, and on the season the first overall pick in the 2020 Draft has churned out 11 goals and 24 points in 40 appearances.