Alexis Lafreniere News: Mixed results in loss

Lafreniere scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-4 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Mika Zibanejad's struggles with puck possession showed up in his linemates' numbers, as the Jets had no trouble cashing in on turnovers. Lafreniere salvaged his game with a goal, his fourth point over five contests in November. The winger is up to six goals, six assists, 24 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-6 rating over 14 appearances this season. He's a virtual lock for top-six minutes, though the Rangers' offense hasn't exactly been firing on all cylinders over the last three weeks.