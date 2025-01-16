Alexis Lafreniere News: Picks up helper in win

Lafreniere notched an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Lafreniere ended a brief three-game slump when he set up Artemi Panarin's first goal of the contest. The 23-year-old Lafreniere continues to see top-line minutes, and with the Rangers playing better in January, there's less chance he gets shuffled down the lineup. The winger has four points over eight games this month, matching his total from 13 contests in December. He's at 25 points, 109 shots on net, 59 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-12 rating across 44 appearances this season.