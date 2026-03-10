Alexis Lafreniere headshot

Alexis Lafreniere News: Pots power-play winner Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Lafreniere scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 6-2 victory over the Flyers.

Both points came in the first period as New York surged to a 3-0 lead before intermission. The game-winner was Lafreniere's fourth of the season, one shy of his career high, while the power-play goal was his career-high fourth of the campaign. The first overall pick in the 2020 draft has taken full advantage of the larger role handed to him since Artemi Panarin played his last game for the Rangers -- over the last 11 games, Lafreniere has five goals and 11 points.

Alexis Lafreniere
New York Rangers
