Alexis Lafreniere News: Provides assist in loss

Lafreniere notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Lafreniere has gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last seven games, earning three goals and three assists in that span. The 23-year-old winger is up to eight goals, eight helpers, 41 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-5 rating through 19 contests overall. As long as his offense stays consistent, he'll be a productive player for fantasy.