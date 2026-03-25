Alexis Lafreniere headshot

Alexis Lafreniere News: Reaches 50-point mark Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Lafreniere scored a power-play goal on seven shots and added two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Lafreniere's first assist also came with a man advantage. The 24-year-old winger has earned six points, 14 shots and a plus-1 rating over his last five appearances. Lafreniere reached the 50-point mark for the second time in his six-year career with this effort -- he's at 21 goals, 29 helpers, 11 power-play points, 146 shots on net, 82 hits and 40 blocked shots over 72 outings this season. He's eight points away from setting a new career high.

Alexis Lafreniere
New York Rangers
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