Alexis Lafreniere News: Reaches 50-point mark Wednesday

Lafreniere scored a power-play goal on seven shots and added two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Lafreniere's first assist also came with a man advantage. The 24-year-old winger has earned six points, 14 shots and a plus-1 rating over his last five appearances. Lafreniere reached the 50-point mark for the second time in his six-year career with this effort -- he's at 21 goals, 29 helpers, 11 power-play points, 146 shots on net, 82 hits and 40 blocked shots over 72 outings this season. He's eight points away from setting a new career high.