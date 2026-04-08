Alexis Lafreniere News: Scores twice in loss
Lafreniere scored two goals, including one on the power play, and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.
Lafreniere ended a five-game goal drought with the effort. The 24-year-old winger has earned five goals and six assists over his last 12 outings as he continues to put together a strong final quarter of the campaign. He's up to 24 goals, 55 points, 161 shots on net, 84 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 79 appearances. He needs three points over the Rangers' last three games to established a new career high.
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