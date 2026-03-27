Alexis Lafreniere News: Strikes on power play
Lafreniere scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Lafreniere has three goals and four assists over his last six games, and four of those seven points have come with the man advantage. The winger is having one of his better campaigns with 22 goals, 51 points (12 on the power play), 148 shots on net, 82 hits and a minus-9 rating over 73 appearances. Lafreniere continues to thrive in a top-line role and should challenge his career-high 57 points from the 2023-24 regular season if he can finish strong.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexis Lafreniere See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 252 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 234 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 234 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Hidden Gems for Playoff Push4 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch’s Hockey: Surprising Fantasy Breakouts, Must-Drops & Playoff Race Shakeups4 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexis Lafreniere See More