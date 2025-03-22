Alexis Lafreniere News: Supplies two assists in victory
Lafreniere earned two helpers and one shot on goal in a 5-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday.
Lafreniere assisted on two third-period goals by Jonny Brodzinski on Saturday. The 23-year-old Lafreniere didn't have a point in three games going into Saturday's matchup. He has taken a step back in 2024-25 after showing plenty of breakout upside last season. Lafreniere has 15 goals and 40 points through 71 appearances this campaign.
