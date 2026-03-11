Alexis Lafreniere headshot

Alexis Lafreniere News: Tallies hat trick Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Lafreniere scored three goals and fired three shots on net in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Calgary.

Lafreniere carried the torch for New York in Tuesday's contest, scoring a goal in the final four minutes of each period. Since returning from the Olympic break, the 24-year-old winger has been on fire offensively with six goals, 10 points and 18 shots on net across seven games. His recent surge has brought his season totals up to 18 goals, 42 points, 125 shots on net, 79 hits and 39 blocked shots over 64 games this season. While he took a step back in his point production last season, he is just three points shy of matching the 45 points he posted in 82 games a year ago. At his current scoring pace, he'll likely challenge his career high of 57 points, making him an excellent waiver-wire pickup for the time being.

Alexis Lafreniere
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexis Lafreniere See More
