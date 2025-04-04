Fantasy Hockey
Aliaksei Protas headshot

Aliaksei Protas Injury: Can't finish contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 8:43pm

Protas was unable to return to Friday's game versus the Blackhawks after suffering an apparent lower-body injury, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Protas appeared to be favoring his left leg as he exited the ice in the third period. There was no update on his status after the contest, leaving him day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game versus the Islanders. If Protas misses time, Connor McMichael would likely get back in the top six, while Anthony Beauvillier or Ethen Frank could reenter the lineup.

