Aliaksei Protas Injury: Deemed week-to-week

Protas (foot) is week-to-week and won't play against the Islanders on Sunday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Protas could miss the remainder of the regular season after being cut by a skate in Friday's 5-3 win over Chicago. After Sunday's matchup, Washington has only five games left before the beginning of the playoffs. Protas has been a breakout producer in 2024-25, compiling 30 goals, 66 points and 142 shots on net in 76 appearances. Anthony Beauvillier will replace Protas in Sunday's lineup.