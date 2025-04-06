Aliaksei Protas Injury: Deemed week-to-week
Protas (foot) is week-to-week and won't play against the Islanders on Sunday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.
Protas could miss the remainder of the regular season after being cut by a skate in Friday's 5-3 win over Chicago. After Sunday's matchup, Washington has only five games left before the beginning of the playoffs. Protas has been a breakout producer in 2024-25, compiling 30 goals, 66 points and 142 shots on net in 76 appearances. Anthony Beauvillier will replace Protas in Sunday's lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now