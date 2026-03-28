Aliaksei Protas Injury: Exits Saturday's game
Protas (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights.
Protas was injured in a collision with former teammate Nic Dowd in the first period. The 25-year-old Protas can be considered day-to-day for now, though he'll have a couple of days to recover before the Capitals' next game Tuesday versus the Flyers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aliaksei Protas See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week24 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 2531 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 1374 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1176 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 582 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aliaksei Protas See More