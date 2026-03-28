Aliaksei Protas headshot

Aliaksei Protas Injury: Exits Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Protas (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights.

Protas was injured in a collision with former teammate Nic Dowd in the first period. The 25-year-old Protas can be considered day-to-day for now, though he'll have a couple of days to recover before the Capitals' next game Tuesday versus the Flyers.

Aliaksei Protas
Washington Capitals
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