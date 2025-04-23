Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aliaksei Protas headshot

Aliaksei Protas Injury: Game-time call Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Protas (foot) is expected to be a game-time decision for Game 2 versus Montreal on Wednesday, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Protas hasn't been in the lineup since April 4. He finished the 2024-25 regular season with 30 goals and 66 points across 76 appearances. If Protas is available against the Canadiens, then he might play on the top unit alongside Alex Ovechkin, which would result in Anthony Beauvillier seeing a reduced role.

Aliaksei Protas
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now