Aliaksei Protas Injury: Set to be game-time call

Protas (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup against Buffalo, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Protas participated in Saturday's morning skate and didn't stay on the ice for extra work, which is a good sign that he could return from a two-game absence. He has contributed 23 goals, 47 points and 147 shots on net across 70 outings this campaign.