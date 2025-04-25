Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Aliaksei Protas headshot

Aliaksei Protas Injury: Still out for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Protas (foot) won't suit up Friday in Game 3 versus the Canadiens, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Protas will miss his ninth straight game due to the injury, but the fact that he was a game-time decision Friday is encouraging. He'll turn toward trying to be available Sunday in Game 4 instead. Once healthy, Protas should resume being a force on offense at even strength, though likely in a middle-six role since Anthony Beauvillier is thriving on the top line early in the playoffs.

Aliaksei Protas
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now