Aliaksei Protas Injury: Trending towards playing Sunday

Protas (foot) practiced in full Saturday and is expected to be ready to play in Sunday's Game 4 against Montreal.

Protas has missed the Caps' last nine games, going back to the regular season, after suffering a skate laceration on his foot. The 24-year-old Protas would certainly give Washington's offense a boost -- the forward broke out with 30 goals and 66 points in 76 regular-season games this year.