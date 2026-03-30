Aliaksei Protas headshot

Aliaksei Protas Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Protas (upper body) won't be in the lineup against Philadelphia on Tuesday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Protas will "miss a little bit of time," according to head coach Spencer Carbery on Monday. However, it's unclear when Protas will be ready to return to the lineup. He sustained the injury in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Vegas. Protas has produced 23 goals, 47 points and 147 shots on net in 70 appearances this season.

Aliaksei Protas
Washington Capitals
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