Aliaksei Protas News: Adds insurance tally

Protas scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Just after the Capitals killed a penalty, Protas got loose and buried a goal on the breakaway to produce the final score. He has three goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. The 24-year-old is up to 21 goals, 42 points, 87 shots and a plus-29 rating through 50 appearances in a breakout campaign. He should continue to see steady top-six minutes.