Aliaksei Protas News: Adds two points in return
Protas scored a goal, supplied an assist and placed four shots on net in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.
Protas made an immediate impact upon his return to the lineup following his two-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The 25-year-old forward picked up the primary helper on Dylan Strome's goal before scoring an unassisted tally himself in the second period. Overall, Protas has 24 goals, 25 assists, 151 shots on net, 32 hits and 39 blocked shots across 71 games this season. He is in a great spot to continue producing on Washington's top line, giving him a strong chance to secure 50 or more points for a second straight year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aliaksei Protas See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim6 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week33 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 2540 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 1383 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1185 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aliaksei Protas See More