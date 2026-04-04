Aliaksei Protas headshot

Aliaksei Protas News: Adds two points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 6:02am

Protas scored a goal, supplied an assist and placed four shots on net in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

Protas made an immediate impact upon his return to the lineup following his two-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The 25-year-old forward picked up the primary helper on Dylan Strome's goal before scoring an unassisted tally himself in the second period. Overall, Protas has 24 goals, 25 assists, 151 shots on net, 32 hits and 39 blocked shots across 71 games this season. He is in a great spot to continue producing on Washington's top line, giving him a strong chance to secure 50 or more points for a second straight year.

Aliaksei Protas
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aliaksei Protas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aliaksei Protas See More
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim
NHL
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim
Author Image
Jan Levine
6 days ago
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
33 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
40 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 13
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 13
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
83 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 11
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
85 days ago