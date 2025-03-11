Aliaksei Protas News: Earns first career hat trick

Protas scored three goals on six shots and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.

Protas tied the game at 2-2 late in the first period and added a pair of tallies in the third, including the empty-netter, to complete his first career hat trick. The 24-year-old has five goals and three assists over six games in March as he continues a stellar campaign. For the season, Protas is at 28 goals, 58 points, 125 shots on net and a league-leading plus-39 rating. All but five of his points have come at even strength -- he's earned four shorthanded points and one power-play point this season.