Aliaksei Protas News: Empty-netter stands as game-winner
Protas scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Devils.
Protas' tally ended up being the game-winner after Jesper Bratt broke up Logan Thompson's shutout bid a minute later. The 25-year-old Protas has an empty-net goal in each of the last two games. He's now at 23 tallies, 47 points, 141 shots on net and a plus-18 rating across 66 appearances in a top-six role.
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