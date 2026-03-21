Aliaksei Protas News: Empty-netter stands as game-winner

Protas scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Devils.

Protas' tally ended up being the game-winner after Jesper Bratt broke up Logan Thompson's shutout bid a minute later. The 25-year-old Protas has an empty-net goal in each of the last two games. He's now at 23 tallies, 47 points, 141 shots on net and a plus-18 rating across 66 appearances in a top-six role.