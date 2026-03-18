Aliaksei Protas headshot

Aliaksei Protas News: Fills empty net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Protas scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Protas has two goals and two assists over six contests since he returned from a one-game absence for personal reasons. The 25-year-old forward continues to offer decent supplementary offense in a middle-six role. He's up to 22 goals, 46 points, 137 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 32 hits and a plus-17 rating through 65 outings this season.

Aliaksei Protas
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aliaksei Protas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aliaksei Protas See More
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
15 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
22 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 13
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 13
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
65 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 11
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
67 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 5
Author Image
Chris Morgan
73 days ago