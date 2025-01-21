Aliaksei Protas News: Garners helper

Protas provided an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Protas reached the 20-assist mark when he set up a Tom Wilson goal in the first period that tied the game at 1-1. The 24-year-old Protas has looked good in a top-six role this season even without seeing much power-play time. He's up to 39 points, 81 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-26 rating over 47 appearances.