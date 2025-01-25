Aliaksei Protas News: Grabs apple in loss

Protas provided an assist in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

Protas has two goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. The 24-year-old set up a Pierre-Luc Dubois tally to get the Capitals on the board in the third period. Protas continues to be an even-strength powerhouse this season, earning 40 of his 41 points at even with the lone outlier being a shorthanded goal. He's added 84 shots on net and a plus-27 rating through 49 appearances.