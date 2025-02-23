Aliaksei Protas News: Hits 50-point mark

Protas tallied three assists, a plus-3 rating and three shots during Sunday's 7-3 win over the Oilers.

It was "threes" across the board for Protas who has compiled five goals and 14 points in his last 12 games to reach the 50-point mark for the first time in his NHL career. The hulking winger is back on the top line alongside Alex Ovechkin and is producing more than enough even-strength numbers to merit broad fantasy appeal.