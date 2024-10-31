Aliaksei Protas News: Logs two-pointer in win

Protas scored a goal on his only shot and logged an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over Montreal.

Protas attempted a pass to Dylan Strome in the slot, but the puck deflected off Jayden Struble's stick and into the net for Washington's fifth goal. He later assisted on an Alex Ovechkin marker, giving Protas two consecutive multi-point nights. Protas has nine points (three goals, six assists) through his first nine outings.