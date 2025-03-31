Aliaksei Protas News: Nets shorthanded goal

Protas scored a shorthanded goal and had three shots on net in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Sabres.

Protas found the back of the net while the Capitals were short-handed to open scoring just 37 seconds into the third period. With the goal, the 24-year-old center is up to 30 goals, 65 points and 136 shots on net in 73 appearances this year. With his goal Sunday, Protas joined an elite club by becoming one of 18 players to have both 30 goals and assists this season. Additionally, Protas has the third-best shooting percentage among skaters who have played 50 or more games this season at 22.1 percent. He has been one of the best breakout stories for the 2024-25 fantasy season and should continue to provide great value in all league formats the rest of the way.