Aliaksei Protas News: Notches two points in blowout win

Protas tallied a goal and an assist while logging 15:19 of ice time during Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Protas has three consecutive multi-point outings and has managed 11 points in 10 games to start the season. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound winger has flourished since being promoted to the top line alongside Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome. Protas could break out offensively in 2024-25 if he can maintain a top-six role on the scorching-hot Capitals.