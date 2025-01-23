Aliaksei Protas News: Opens scoring Thursday

Protas scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Protas reached the 20-goal and 40-point marks for the first time in his career when he opened the scoring at 4:36 of the second period. That tally was also his fifth game-winner of the season. The 24-year-old continues to see top-six minutes at even strength and has racked up 83 shots on net and a plus-27 rating over 48 appearances. Even with a near-complete lack of power-play time, Protas is generating enough offense to be rostered in most fantasy formats.